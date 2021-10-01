Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,132 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 2,790,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,977,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

