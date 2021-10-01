Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $771.21. 677,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,744,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $720.78 and a 200-day moving average of $676.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $763.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.07, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

