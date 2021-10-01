Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

