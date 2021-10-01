Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000.

BND stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 175,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

