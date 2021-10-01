CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 31,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 91,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

