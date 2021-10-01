Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

CCO opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

