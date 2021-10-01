Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Shares of CB stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.