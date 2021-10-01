Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $484.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.