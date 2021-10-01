Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $195.87 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.64 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

