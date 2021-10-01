Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

