Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,017,000 after buying an additional 420,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.