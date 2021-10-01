Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,017,000 after buying an additional 420,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $265.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
