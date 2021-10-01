Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.