CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.38 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $1,929.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030479 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,704,427 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.