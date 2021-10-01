CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Allakos were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allakos by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allakos by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

