CNA Financial Corp Makes New $545,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

