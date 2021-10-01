CNA Financial Corp Makes New $813,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

