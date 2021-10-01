CNA Financial Corp Raises Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $930,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,974 shares of company stock worth $8,068,661 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

