CNA Financial Corp Sells 890 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN opened at $138.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

