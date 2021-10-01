Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $364.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

