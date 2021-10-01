CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

