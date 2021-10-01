Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,753. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

