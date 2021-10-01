Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:PSF opened at $28.50 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

