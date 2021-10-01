ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 298% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016046 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006451 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,204,053,234 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

