Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,987 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 113,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.