Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.