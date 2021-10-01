Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.10. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 6,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

