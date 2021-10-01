Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 36,829 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.