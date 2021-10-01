Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

RFI stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.