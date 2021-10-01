Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 279.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $519,000.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $40.73 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

