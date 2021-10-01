Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 776.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.59% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

