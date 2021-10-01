Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.