Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $243.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.31.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.