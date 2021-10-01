Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,154 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

ONLN opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

