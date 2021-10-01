Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 81,448 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of UNM opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

