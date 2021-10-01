Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

