Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $79,949,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 251.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after buying an additional 197,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $546.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

