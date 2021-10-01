Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $83,056,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $69,672,000.

Shares of SBNY opened at $272.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $280.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

