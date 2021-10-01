Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 707 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $42.08 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

