Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $122.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.26.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.