Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $750.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

