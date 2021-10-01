Comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Mersana Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical $63.63 million 142.78 -$766.80 million ($13.06) -10.64 Mersana Therapeutics $830,000.00 815.32 -$88.04 million ($1.43) -6.59

Mersana Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical -466.71% N/A -106.64% Mersana Therapeutics -295,206.97% -58.04% -47.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Mersana Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 9 0 2.82 Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $124.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 198.69%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

