Comparing Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus target price of 33.73, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. NeoGames has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than NeoGames.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.27 -$654.93 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 16.42 $6.51 million $0.39 94.15

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats NeoGames on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

