Comparing PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 2.04% -43.88% -7.23% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 361.06%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.93 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.87 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats PCS Edventures!.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

