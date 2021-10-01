Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to Buy

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

