COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.11

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 23804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.
CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.
The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.