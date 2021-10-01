COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.11

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 23804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

