Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

