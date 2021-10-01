ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.65

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 4736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

