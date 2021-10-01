Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.