Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.