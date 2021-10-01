Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $816,000 Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EMCORE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EMCORE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EMCORE by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

